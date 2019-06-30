Rays' Yandy Diaz: Slaps three doubles

Diaz went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas.

Diaz was a nightmare for Texas pitching all afternoon. It was the first time this season he's collected three extra-base hits in one contest. The solid day puts his OPS at .854 alongside 28 extra-base knocks and 40 runs scored on the year.

