Diaz played catch Wednesday, but manager Kevin Cash acknowledged the corner infielder has been slow to progress from his strained right hamstring, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

While it's encouraging that Diaz was at least able to get in some on-field activity, his return from the 10-day injured list shouldn't be considered imminent until he's able to run the bases without any discomfort. With Ji-Man Choi (hamstring) recently joining Diaz on the IL, the Rays will rely on Nate Lowe, Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau to pick up more work at either first or third base.