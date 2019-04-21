Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

His eighth-inning shot off Matt Barnes tied the score at 5-5, only for Jose Alvarado to then hand the lead back to Boston in the top of the ninth. Diaz continues to reward fantasy GMs who anticipated a breakout from the 27-year-old, slashing .275/.393/.551 through 19 games with five homers, one steal, nine RBI and 15 runs.

