Diaz went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Diaz has hit atop the Rays' order in each of the team's first two games, and he enjoyed a big game Saturday. He tallied an RBI double in the third inning before slugging his first home run of the season one frame later. Diaz isn't known for his power production -- he has a career .133 ISO -- but he should be a good bet to get on base regularly and score plenty of runs this season.