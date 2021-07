Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over Cleveland on Monday.

Diaz uncorked his fourth homer of the season in the seventh inning to bring the Rays within a run. The 29-year-old didn't notch his first round tripper of the season until June 6, but he's made up for lost time since that point and is now just 10 RBI from the career-high 38 he recorded in 2019.