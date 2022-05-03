Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the A's.

Diaz was moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time in over two weeks Monday, and the decision immediately paid off as he slugged a 407-foot homer to begin the contest. He later singled to register his third multi-hit performance over his past four games. Diaz has been one of Tampa Bay's top hitters this season, slashing .306/.442/.435 with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs over 77 plate appearances.