Diaz went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Reds.

He got the rout started by leading off the game with a line drive over the left-field wall on the third pitch he saw from Levi Stoudt. Diaz has gone yard in back-to-back contests, and on the season he's batting .274 (17-for-62) with six homers, 13 RBI and 16 runs in 17 games -- a fantastic pace for a player whose career high in home runs is only 14, set back in 2019.