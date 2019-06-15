Rays' Yandy Diaz: Smashes 11th homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer as the Rays lost to the Angels 5-3 Saturday.

Diaz brought the Rays to within one run with his opposite field blast in the sixth inning off Jose Suarez. It was just his second homer in his last 21 games but he is still hitting well, going 20-for-57 in June. He now holds a .282/.361/.502 slash line for the full season.