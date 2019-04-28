Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-1 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has showcased a lot of power while limiting his strikeouts early this season. Diaz has seven homers but just 19 strikeouts and 16 walks. That's the biggest reason why he's slashing .279/.381/.570. He has also driven in a run in four straight games, giving him 14 RBI along with 17 runs this season.