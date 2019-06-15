Rays' Yandy Diaz: Stays hot in win

Diaz went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Diaz's hot streak at the plate continued Friday, with his multi-hit effort serving as his fourth in the last eight games. The slugging infielder now has 23 extra-base hits (12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs) and 27 RBI on the season despite a recent 11-game stint on the injured list, and he's boosted his season average an impressive 37 points to .282 since June 4.