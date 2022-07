Diaz went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has been hitting the cover off the ball lately. Diaz has 10 multi-hit performances in his last 15 games, slashing an absurd .500/.569/.704 over that stretch with 11 doubles, eight RBI and 11 runs with a 9:4 BB:K. The lack of over-the-fence power does mute his value a little, but it's doubtful many fantasy GMs will be complaining about his current form.