Diaz will remain out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston while he continues to be bothered by soreness in his left shoulder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz has made just one start in the Rays' last 12 games due to the shoulder injury, which he aggravated in his return to the lineup during Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros. Isaac Paredes should continue to be the main beneficiary of added playing time at third base for however long Diaz remains sidelined.