Rays' Yandy Diaz: Still feeling discomfort

Diaz (hand) took swings on the field Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Diaz reported feeling better, he's apparently still dealing with some discomfort in his injured hand. The third baseman will take some more swings Friday, at which point the Rays will determine if he's ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.

