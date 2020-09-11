Diaz continues to feel soreness in his right hamstring, but there remains hope he'll be available to return before the end of the regular season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz remains without an official timetable for return, so there's a certain amount of unadulterated optimism attached to the goal of having him back on the field before the start of the postseason. Manager Kevin Cash did allude to the fact Diaz's issue has a certain degree of severity, however, remarking Thursday "there was a significant sign in there [of a serious strain] when he got checked out by the doctors."