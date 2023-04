Diaz (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz will be out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after he exited Friday's contest with soreness in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old should be available off the bench and will now have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Luke Raley will start at first base in Sunday's series finale.