site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-yandy-diaz-still-out-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Still out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz (shoulder) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Diaz has not played since Monday, Sept. 19. Isaac Paredes will start at third base while Harold Ramirez gets the start at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read