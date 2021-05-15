Diaz had posted three multi-hit efforts over the nine games prior to Friday's series opener against the Mets, but he remained without a home run over his first 148 plate appearances of the season.

Diaz's two home runs in 2020 thus serve as the only instances in which the infielder has left the yard across the 286 plate appearances since the art of that campaign. It's a stark drought when considering the 29-year-old was coming off having slugged a career-high 14 round trippers in 2019, his first Rays campaign. Diaz had just a 3.6 barrel percentage and 83.1 mph average exit velocity going into Friday's action, so the fact he only has four extra-base hits -- all doubles -- over 148 plate appearances isn't exactly surprising.