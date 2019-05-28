Rays' Yandy Diaz: Takes BP

Diaz (hand) took batting practice Tuesday but still felt discomfort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This report dovetails with a Monday update that relayed that Diaz was unlikely to return when first eligible to come off the injured list Thursday. Given that he felt discomfort Tuesday, it's possible Diaz takes some days off before attempting to swing a bat again.

