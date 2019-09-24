Rays' Yandy Diaz: Takes grounders

Diaz (foot) fielded grounders Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz, who has been sidelined since late July with a foot contusion, said he initially dealt with some pain but ultimately felt OK. While this is a step in the right direction for the third baseman, he still isn't expected to return this season unless the Rays make a deep run in the playoffs.

