Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Diaz looks to be getting a routine maintenance day after starting each of the past six games while going 6-for-17 with a home run, seven walks and three runs over that stretch. Harold Ramirez will fill in at first base in the series finale with Minnesota, but Diaz should have a clear path to a full-time role at either corner-infield spot for at least the next week after Ji-Man Choi (elbow) was placed on the injured list Sunday.