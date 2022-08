Diaz isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz went 2-for-13 with a home run and two RBI in the weekend series against Cleveland, capping off a July in which he slashed .330/.413/.511 with 18 RBI and 15 runs. Isaac Paredes will play third base Tuesday while Ji-Man Choi plays first.