Rays' Yandy Diaz: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't starting Tuesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz is 5-for-17 with a homer and three RBI since returning to Tampa Bay's lineup Friday. He'll get a breather Tuesday as Luke Raley picks up a start at first base while batting seventh.
