Rays' Yandy Diaz: Takes seat Wednesday
Diaz is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Diaz will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the past five games, going 5-for-21 (.238) with a pair of homers and a stolen base in those contests. Daniel Robertson will man third base and hit seventh in this one, with Ji-Man Choi at first base and Avisail Garcia at DH.
