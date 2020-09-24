Diaz (hamstring) is slated to take live batting practice against Jose Alvarado (shoulder) on Thursday at Tropicana Field, the Associated Press reports.

Diaz was able to also take live batting practice Tuesday and came out of the session without setbacks, but he didn't do much running and was reportedly still feeling soreness in his right leg. The 29-year-old appears unlikely to be available for any of Tampa's remaining regular-season games, with a target of an early-postseason return for the AL East champion Rays the likely goal at this point. Juan Toribio of MLB.com also reports Diaz will test himself with what manager Kevin Cash described as "right-at-them ground balls" during the session, "just see how [his] hamstrings feel in the position of fielding a ground ball and then coming up and making a throw out of that."