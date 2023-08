Diaz went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over St. Louis.

Diaz is now 7-for-9 in his last two games while batting .424 (14-for-33) with two homers and a 1.153 OPS over his previous eight contests. Diaz's average is up to .322 for the season, fourth best in the league, with a .917 OPS, 16 home runs, 68 runs scored and 56 RBI across 419 plate appearances.