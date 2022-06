Diaz went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Wednesday against the Yankees.

Diaz led off the sixth inning with a ground-rule double and came around to score on a double by Manuel Margot. Diaz had gone nine games game without an extra-base hit prior to Wednesday's effort, though he still managed to reach base a .353 clip in that span. That stretch has exemplified his production this season, as he has a .398 on-base percentage but is slugging .354 across 216 plate appearances.