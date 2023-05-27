Diaz went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, two doubles, an additional run scored and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Diaz returned to the top of the lineup Friday after missing a few days while tending to a personal matter, and he picked up right where he left off. Across 17 games in May, Diaz is slashing .355/.459/.710 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored, and on the season, he boasts an impressive .333/.435/.635 slash line, which would all be career highs. The 31-year-old is also just two homers away from tying his career high of 14, which he set in 2019.