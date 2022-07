Diaz went 1-for-3 with a three-RBI double and two walks in a 7-3 win over the Royals on Friday.

Diaz came up big with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and cashed in three with a bases-clearing double off Brad Keller, who was bothered by drainage from his nose. Diaz is slashing an excellent .383/.479/.533 in July and continues to set the table for the Rays offense as a reliable leadoff man.