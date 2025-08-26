Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 9-0 win over Cleveland.

Diaz smashed his 22nd homer of the year, tying the career high he set during the 2023 campaign. The infielder doesn't offer much in the way of speed -- he has three stolen bases in 2025 -- but he's been an excellent four-category fantasy contributor since the start of June. Diaz is hitting .312 with 14 big flies, 40 RBI and 39 runs scored over his last 269 at-bats.