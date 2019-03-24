Rays' Yandy Diaz: Time at third during Duffy absence
Diaz will be one of three players filling in at third base during Matt Duffy's (hamstring) stay on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Duffy will miss at least the first seven games of the season as a result of his troublesome hamstring injury. Diaz and the versatile duo of Daniel Robertson and Joey Wendle are all slated to help man the hot corner during his absence. Given the nature of soft-tissue injuries and the fits and starts Duffy has already endured with the hamstring this spring, there's also a chance the veteran infielder is sidelined for more than just the minimum time. Whenever Diaz does shift across the infield from first base, Ji-Man Choi or Brandon Lowe will likely slot into the latter position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...