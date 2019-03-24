Diaz will be one of three players filling in at third base during Matt Duffy's (hamstring) stay on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Duffy will miss at least the first seven games of the season as a result of his troublesome hamstring injury. Diaz and the versatile duo of Daniel Robertson and Joey Wendle are all slated to help man the hot corner during his absence. Given the nature of soft-tissue injuries and the fits and starts Duffy has already endured with the hamstring this spring, there's also a chance the veteran infielder is sidelined for more than just the minimum time. Whenever Diaz does shift across the infield from first base, Ji-Man Choi or Brandon Lowe will likely slot into the latter position.