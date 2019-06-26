Rays' Yandy Diaz: Trending towards Thursday return

Manager Kevin Cash said there is a "very good chance" Diaz (hamstring) returns from the injured list Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has been sidelined since June 16 with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's on track to return from the injured list when first eligible Thursday. Prior to landing on the shelf, the third baseman slashed .286/.363/.502 with 11 home runs and a stolen base in 56 games.