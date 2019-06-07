Rays' Yandy Diaz: Trio of hits in win

Diaz went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Diaz was a thorn in the side of Tigers pitching throughout the contest, generating his first multi-hit effort since May 19 in the process. The 27-year-old had gone just 1-for-7 in his first two games back from a hand injury, but he's now 4-for-8 with a pair of walks and runs apiece over the last two contests.