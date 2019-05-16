Diaz left Wednesday's game at Miami due to left ankle discomfort, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was removed for the bottom of the seventh inning, but the injury appeared to occur earlier in the game when he made a late stop running the bases between third and home. The 28-year-old will have a full day to recover with Thursday's scheduled off day and is day-to-day for this weekend's series against the Yankees.

