Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Kansas City.

Diaz drilled a solo shot off of Kris Bubic in the third inning, ending a 56-game homerless drought. He later doubled and scored a run in the sixth. The 30-year-old was in a 3-for-24 (.125) slump since his last multi-hit game July 11. Diaz improved his season slash line to .295/.409/.404 with 24 extra-base hits and 43 runs scored through 86 games.