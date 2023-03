Diaz (hip) will be back in the Rays' lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League contest against the Braves, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz has missed about a week of action with a hip flexor injury, but he'll be back at first base -- where he's expected to see most of his action during the regular season -- on Friday. The Rays' projected leadoff hitter inked a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the club back in late January.