Rays' Yandy Diaz: Works out at Trop on Thursday

Diaz (foot) worked out at Tropicana Field on Thursday in his ongoing attempt a potential postseason return, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz also was slated for instructional league at-bats Thursday as he continues a quest that may have seemed a bit far-fetched just a few weeks ago. Diaz has been sidelined by his left foot fracture since mid-July, and his activation would require the clearing of a spot on the 40-man roster.