Diaz was diagnosed with a left-hand contusion after leaving Sunday's contest early, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz was hit in the hand by Chance Adams in the seventh inning of Sunday's game and was removed. However, after x-rays came back negative, Diaz is considered day-to-day. The team has an off day Monday, so his next chance to return to action will be on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

