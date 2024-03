The Rays optioned Curet to minor-league camp Monday.

Curet caught onto the Rays' 40 man roster in November after posting a 2.94 ERA and 144:73 K:BB over 104 innings across Low-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green. The right-hander will begin the 2024 season in the minors and could see a promotion to Double-A or Triple-A should he make stries. Curet appeared in two games in spring training and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over two innings.