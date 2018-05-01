Chirinos was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right forearm strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos had issues during his bullpen session Tuesday after lasting just two innings in his most recent start, prompting the Rays to shut him down and send him to the shelf. While the team is optimistic the ailment isn't serious, forearm issues are often linked to Tommy John surgery, so Tampa Bay will proceed cautiously with the 24-year-old. More should be known after his scheduled visit with a doctor later in the week. Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move and is a leading candidate to fill in for Chirinos in the rotation for the time being.