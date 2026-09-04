Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-5 win over Baltimore.

Returning to Camden Yards for the first time since being traded to Boston, Rutschman recorded his first multi-homer game as a member of the Red Sox and second of 2026. The switch-hitting backstop also returned to the starting lineup after missing each of Boston's last three contests due to a nagging elbow injury, looking no worse for wear in the process. Through 63 trips to the plate with his new team, Rutschman is still slashing just .193/.270/.368 with three long balls, one double, six RBI and eight runs scored.