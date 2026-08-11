Red Sox's Adley Rutschman: Starting and batting third

The Red Sox reinstated Rutschman (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and added him to the active roster, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Rutschman is making his Red Sox debut Tuesday as the starting catcher while batting third. The catcher has been out with wrist inflammation since July 19, which has kept him from playing for his new team that acquired him Aug. 3. In corresponding moves Tuesday, the Red Sox designated Jake Rogers for assignment and transferred Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) to the 60-day injured list.