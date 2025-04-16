Now Playing

The Red Sox placed Bregman (personal) on the paternity list Wednesday.

As a result of the transaction, Bregman will have to miss at least one game and a maximum of three while he welcomes a new addition to his family. The Red Sox recalled Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to provide some extra coverage in the infield while Bregman is away from the team.

