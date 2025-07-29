Bregman went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Bregman homered in his second straight game and collected a trio of RBI for the second time in the month of July. The star third baseman has posted at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 outings since coming off the injured list, during which he's batting a hot .302 with three round trippers, two doubles and nine RBI over 43 at-bats.