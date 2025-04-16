Bregman will fly back to Boston on Wednesday for the birth of his child, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox will place Bregman on the paternity list Wednesday, which will allow him to miss up to three games while he welcomes a new addition to his family. Romy Gonzalez could start at third base while Bregman is away.
