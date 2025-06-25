Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that it "looks like" Bregman (quadriceps) won't return until after the All-Star break, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Bregman has already missed a month with a right quad strain. While he has progressed in a running program, he has not yet resumed baseball activities. Bregman and the Red Sox have expressed hope that he could skip a rehab assignment, but given that his absence is now expected to extend to the second half, some rehab games seem likely.