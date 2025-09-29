Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Bregman should be fine to play in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday versus the Yankees despite missing the final two games of the regular season due to illness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Bregman was kept away from the club for most of the past two days and traveled separately from the team to New York, but he worked out on the field at Yankee Stadium on Monday and will be ready to roll for Game 1. The 31-year-old stumbled a bit to the finish line in slashing just .216/.310/.330 in September, but his full-season OPS of .821 was his highest mark since 2019.