Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Bregman will check out of the starting nine for the first time since July 30 in what appears to be a routine day off. Abraham Toro will cover third base in Bregman's stead Sunday.
