Red Sox's Andruw Monasterio: Slides in at shortstop
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monasterio started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta.
Monasterio has made two consecutive starts at shortstop, as Trevor Story (groin) was added to the injured list and could face surgery. It's unclear if Monasterio will become the everyday fill-in at shortstop, but interim manager Chad Tracy put him in the starting lineup against right-handers Saturday and Sunday. Other than Monasterio, the Red Sox have a host of options on the 26-man roster that can play shortstop, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Sogard and Marcelo Mayer.
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