Dalbec went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

While the Red Sox's bats begin to emerge, Dalbec is notable for a lack of production. The first baseman is batting .161 (10-for-62) with three RBI and is 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position. He and Travis Shaw (0-for-17) make for the league's least-productive first base tandem with a .382 OPS. When rosters contract beginning May 1, the Red Sox could make changes. Shaw is likely to be part of the roster reduction, but it will be interesting to see if the organization promotes prospect Triston Casas from Triple-A Worcester.