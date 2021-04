Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Dalbec's average climbed to .244 after a slow start, but a look at expected rates suggest the rise was bound to happen. The prodigious slugger, who has yet to homer in 2021, ranks near the top of the majors in expected batting average, expected slugging percentage and barrel percentage, per Statcast. The corner infielder is 9-for-24 (.375) with four doubles and one triple over the last eight games.